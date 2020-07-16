wrestling / News
AEW News: Arn Anderson Not Happy With Cody’s Performance, Ad For AEW Action Figures
– Arn Anderson was none too pleased with the way Cody went about his match with Sonny Kiss at Fight For the Fallen. AEW posted video of Anderson discussing Cody’s win, noting that he wasn’t happy with how Cody didn’t take it seriously until later in the match.
“What do you think I thought about it,” Arn said. “We might as well have lost. In my mind, we lost.”
He went on to say, “This is a very serious business, this is the TNT Title — Cody knows these things. This is not a partnership between he and I unless he’s going to hold his end up. He should of won that match in about six minutes. That’s what I had in my head. That’s what we prepared for, but you know what? Sonny Kiss didn’t come here to get beat tonight, he came here to win, and he came this close to winning!”
.@DARBYALLIN IS BACK!
Rewatch Fight for the Fallen via the @TNTDrama app or https://t.co/oMK2C4Gtak for our International fans. #AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BImCqgs0jn
– AEW posted the new commercial for their upcoming AEW Unrivaled Action Figure line, which you can see below:
