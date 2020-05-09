Arn Anderson On NXT Losing Its Edge, Says Raw and Smackdown Returns to NXT Have Changed the Show

On the latest episode of his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson weighed in on why NXT seems to have lost a bit of its edge as of late. Co-host Conrad Thompson asked Anderson why the show seems to have lost “some of its swag” and Anderson pointed to how the move of main roster stars have cost the show a bit of its unique identity, making it feel more similar to Raw and Smackdown in style.

Anderson replied:

“Do you think that some of the guys from the main roster have been bumped back down so that you have more star power on that show? Now, this is in the, you know, the front office’s mind. ‘Okay, we’ll take some of these proven talent and bump ’em back down to make that a more competitive brand with those people.’ But when they come back down, they bring the Raw or Smackdown, whichever show they came from, they bring their style with them. So it’s not NXT and NXT-style matches. Now it’s guys from Raw or Smackdown that are bringing their style of work back down with them, so that show dynamic changes … they’re seeing a lot of the stuff that they’re seeing on Monday, or they see on Friday. Now it’s on NXT, so it’s not a pure NXT show.”

