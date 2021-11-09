Arn Anderson On His ‘Glock’ Promo, What He’d Do If Someone Really Carjacked Him

Arn Anderson’s “Glock” promo on AEW Dynamite caught the attention of the wrestling world, and Anderson discussed the promo during a recent interview. Anderson discussed the promo from the September 29th episode of the show during his recent podcast, and you can check out the audio and some highlights (per Wrestling Inc) below:

On the meaning behind the promo: “That was meant to be a metaphor. And to let everyone know that I am through being a victim. I’ve had enough and I am not a victim, I am a predator. I just used a very extreme example, I don’t carry a gun, I have never carried a gun on my person. It was meant to be what it was and I think the shock value was the ‘Spilling of the brains, painting the sidewalk with the brains,’ which is what I think had everybody go ‘whoa, okay alright.’ 99% of everything I read or saw understood don’t take it literally, people got it.”

On what he’d do if someone actually tried to carjack him: “I would still suggest don’t jerk my door open and say you’re going to take my car. Let’s just say, guns are not a part of my everyday thought process or life but I do agree that sometimes you have to protect what’s yours. A car door getting opened with some torque on it right on your knee caps, that will probably change your afternoon around a little bit.”