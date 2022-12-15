Arn Anderson Praises New AEW Senior Vice President, Says He Likes Him

Arn Anderson is a fan of AEW’s new Senior Vice President and Co-EP Michael Mansury, as he noted in a recent video. As reported earlier this week, AEW has brought in Mansury, who was previously WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production. Anderson talked a bit about his experiences with Mansury during an AdFreeShows “Ask Arn Anything” video and said he likes working with the man.

“I like Mike, [I] always got along with Mike,” Anderson said (per Wrestling Inc). “Nice guy. I imagine he’s wanted to learn the business even more, or he wouldn’t still be around. With [the] two years we were shut down, I don’t know what a lot of people did, but some people in this business ended up not having anywhere to go.”

Mansury voluntarily exited WWE in May of 2020, giving his notice to the company. He was reportedly viewed at the time as the guy who would eventually take over for Kevin Dunn when Dunn left, and that report noted that those within WWE and AEW alike are happy with the hiring.