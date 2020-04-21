Arn Anderson On His Reaction to Revival’s Release, Says He Got a Hint The Night Before, Thinks Whoever Signs Them Will Be Better For It

On the most recent episode of his ARN podcast, Arn Anderson shared his thoughts on The Revival’s release and noted that he got a little heads up the night before. Anderson was asked about the team’s release on the 10th of April, which was a couple of days before the podcast was recorded, and the fact that they are free to go where they like without a no-compete clause.

You can check out the highlights below along with the full audio:

On his reaction to the Revival’s release: “The laugh you just had is exactly what I did. Matter of fact, I got a message from [Scott] Dawson the night before … and he said, ‘About 9 AM, there’ll be some good news show up.’ And that’s all he said. Well, 9 AM it hit. It surprised me a little bit that they would let them go scot free. That’s the way it should be.”

On the team’s prospects outside of WWE: “I would think they would be the hottest commodity in the business right now. And I think everybody is gonna be vying for them. Whoever ends up eventually getting them will a much better company for it. They are the most unselfish, giving guys I have seen come along in a long time. And they have that same mentality that Tully and I and the Horsemen, the original Horseman in the Barry Windham version you know, that we had. And that was go out and steal the show, and make everybody in that arena just blow themselves up either cheering or booing during that match. And I think these guys have the talent, the ability. Wherever they land are gonna be a very, very lucky company.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit ARN with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.