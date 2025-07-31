Arn Anderson Reacts To Hulk Hogan’s Passing: ‘We All Owe You One, Hulk’

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson shared his immediate reaction to the news of Hulk Hogan’s passing, describing the shock and what the icon meant to the wrestling industry. You can check out some highlights below:

On Hogan’s passing: “Well, anytime somebody dies that you know, it shakes you to your own mortality, wakes you up. You know, Hulk Hogan is one of those guys that you just thought would live forever. Just because of his status in the wrestling industry, and the way we perceived him, and the way fans perceived him, and anybody that knew him perceived him. It was just like you just woke up one morning, sat up on the edge of the bed. And as you stood up, somebody hit you in the solar plexus. It’s just really one of those things that’s hard to digest.”

On their relationship: “I wasn’t friends with Hulk. We weren’t on a personal relationship-type deal, we were coworkers. I respected him for what he brought to the industry, and everyone that came after him benefited from him being in the business, that’s for sure. He took it to a new level, and thoughts and prayers go out to his family. I know it’s tough, and we all owe you one hope. Let me just put it that way.”

