Arn Anderson Talks His Relationship With Kevin Sullivan, Calls 2 Cold Scorpio A Showman

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about his relationship with Kevin Sullivan, his thoughts on 2 Cold Scorpio, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Kevin Sullivan: “Kevin and I were, you know, during the WCW days when I was in the office, and Rick had ceased to be in the office. It was kind of like it was Kevin, myself, and Jimmy Hart in there kind of holding down the ship. I spent a lot of time with Kevin, and we’d go to the gym as soon as our meetings were done down in Atlanta. And you know, we were together quite a bit, and we got pretty close there for a while, and nothing ever happened except we just went different ways employment-wise. But if you want to find out how smart he is, test him on some sports trivia. He’s brilliant. He is. He’s brilliant. We talk, and he knows all of it, from hockey to soccer to baseball to football. You name it, he’ll amaze you. He’s a smart guy—big time.”

On 2 Cold Scorpio: “He’s a showman. You know, he had cool outfits coming to the ring. I think he had a couple of chicks at the beginning. I mean, he had all the window dressing plus he did the 450 and all that stuff when you didn’t see it very often, and he did it flawlessly. So, he knew he would have a successful career.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The ARN Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.