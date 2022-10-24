Arn Anderson Says He Had His Last Match In 1997, Talks About Giving One Last Spinebuster

During an appearance at the Highspots Live Virtual Gimmick Table (via Fightful), Arn Anderson was asked about the possibility of wrestling one last match like Ric Flair did.

He said: “I had my last match back in 97. When the doctor said ‘quit wrestling, quit walking’.”

He was also asked about giving one last spinebuster and replied: “How about I spinebuster myself so I can see what everyone has been complaining about all these years.”

Anderson stopped wrestling full-time in 1997 and outside of two brief matches in 2000, never wrestled again. His last match was on the May 17, 2000 episode of WCW Thunder, teaming with Ric Flair to defeat David Flair and Crowbar. He retired as a result of injuries to his neck and back.