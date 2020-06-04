Arn Anderson Signs New Multi-Year Deal With AEW

Arn Anderson is staying with AEW for the foreseeable future, singing a new multi-year deal with the company. Anderson revealed in a new video that he signed the deal after initially joining at the beginning of the year.

“About a year ago, I said ‘I don’t want to be anywhere where I’m not wanted.’ And that’s the way I felt,” he said. “A year later, it seems I am wanted somewhere. And I’m very happy to say today I signed a multi-year contract with AEW. I am absolutely thrilled to be here with all this young talent and watch this company blossom into being the platinum of all of our industry.”

He continued, “The next coming years is going to see some changes. We’re going to mix some of the old in with the new. I think the product is just gonna shine as a result of it … I couldn’t be happier. Tony Khan gave me the news today and I’ve been smiling all day. So, it’s a great day for me, thank you very much. Glad to be here.”