Arn Anderson Recalls Steroid Usage In WCW, Vince McMahon’s Trial

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about steroids in wrestling in 1994, the steroid trial with Vince McMahon, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On steroid testing in WCW: “I really didn’t hear a lot of conversation about that, to be honest with you. I know that the no bleeding policy was, kind of the head topic, because that was back in the days of the [HIV] virus. They were more concerned with it. I don’t think it was a big deal about the steroids. You wanted your athletes to look good, and the reality is it’s a different look with steroids and a different look without them.”

On Vince McMahon’s steroid trial: “I think probably the consensus was they just had too much evidence. [That] his goose was cooked, I think.”

On whether it was a hot topic among WCW talent: “Well, I mean, obviously. Obviously, you — you know the guys, when you send guys out on the road as many days as is was on your schedule if you work for WWE. And you were expected to look a certain way and perform a certain way. And you know, all the things that — you’re going to be a cartoon character, but you’re going to be bigger than life, and you’re going to have bigger muscles than everybody else. You name it, you’re going to have a tan and all those things that go that way. Some guys choose to — whether it’s alcohol or smoke a little pot or take some steroids or whatever it is that gives you an edge, that helps you travel like that, that’s what you do. That’s what that’s what he did. And as long as it didn’t involve the cops or anything of that nature, breaking the law, it was just one of those private deals guys did what they had to to be superheroes.”

