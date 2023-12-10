Arn Anderson Discusses What Made Sting Connect With Young Fans, His Longevity In Wrestling

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about Sting’s impact on the wrestling business, his legacy and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether Sting needed to become World Champion to be who he turned into: “No, I think he has to win the big one when it’s time. You know he has to have that big win, but I don’t think he needs to be the champion. The championship doesn’t make a wrestler. The wrestler makes the championship. If everyone understands what that means, you could take a piece of tin and give it all kinds of value. The way it’s treated by a guy that’s over. And, staying was one of those guys. You just had to take care of him. And all the matches he was in that were not. Championship matches. If he’s in a normal match with a normal guy on last or next to last, he needs to win every night. He’s the guy they believe in.”

On what allowed Sting to be over with the fans for so long: “Well, he had a kid-friendly gimmick. I used to call him Glowworm because he would come out and his gear was top shelf, but the good colors looked fantastic. Body always looked good. He figured out the tan thing, be tanned, all that. You know, all those things. Cosmetically, a lot of energy in the ring. His style, the Stinger. Woo, all that. You know that whole gamut. He just had it. And he looked like a star coming through the curtain. And he looked like a star going back through the curtain and everything in between. Yeah, he was one of those characters. The Office was smart enough by and large. They pushed him properly.”

