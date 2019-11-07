Arn Anderson Talks About Producing John Cena’s Matches

In an interview with Fightful, Arn Anderson spoke about his process of producing John Cena’s matches to build him as the WWE’s next big star. Here are highlights:

On his professional relationship with Cena: “The last couple of years, some other guys have taken some of John’s matches. But, predominantly, I think you would probably say, if you went back and made a count I’ve had probably made 90-95%. I was always responsible for mechanics and psychology and basics and just how to guiding John of “Don’t do this and here’s why.” It was never “Don’t do this, do something different.” I always tried to have a very understandable conversation with John, I would never say “John, don’t do this, this is dumb.” Don’t do this, and let me explain to you why. He was very receptive. John is a good human being and he has got a good heart. The [Make-A-Wish Foundation] stuff he does alone, not having children, in my mind should get him a one way ticket to heaven. Because I’ve seen all the kids he’s changed their lives. When you don’t have kids, that speaks pretty much for who the human being is.”

On Cena’s progression: “But John would listen. John made a lot of mistakes in things that he wanted to try to do. It took a few years, just like it does for everybody, for John to get a basic knowledge of what makes sense and what doesn’t make sense. ‘This is too much, this isn’t enough.’ We had a good relationship. Once John started his move to Hollywood and all that stuff, I didn’t see him nearly as regularly. It’s like a lot of friends you have within each job. You could live in the same town as your best friends, you don’t pick up the phone and talk to them every day. We kinda lost touched when he was gone and he would come back, we’d work together.”

On helping to build Cena: “I enjoyed every minute of it. I loved watching his growth. I learned from our audience that there were “You can’t wrestle” chants to John, but then right behind it you would have 3,000 little kids screaming “Cena! Cena! Cena!” with those little squeaky voices, who didn’t care that John was not Ricky Steamboat or Shawn Michaels in that ring. What they did care that he looked the part, he took the time to let them in to his matches and let the emotion that he was trying to convey to those kids and the example he was trying to set for them—they were getting it. You gotta look at that. It’s funny how you could take six or seven adult voices chanting “You can’t wrestle,” and they seem to dominate the thousands that are saying other things. But that’s part of the cool stuff; everybody has a voice in a wrestling live event. That’s what they paid for, and that’s what they deserve.”