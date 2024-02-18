Arn Anderson Talks Why He Wasn’t Concerned About Vince McMahon Steroid Trial, Working WCW Saturday Night

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about Vince McMahon steroid trial and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the WCW locker room reaction to the verdict in the Vince McMahon steroid trial: “I have no idea what I thought at the time. I know I was getting ready for a big match in my career. And that overrode anything that could possibly happen, or didn’t happen or would happen. So it didn’t affect me in the rearview mirror, the whole WWF thing.”

On whether the trial was a big buzz in WCW: “No, I think the thought was if you have a good enough lawyer, you’ve got unlimited funds, you could probably beat anything.”

On the differences between working a taped match and a live match for WCW Saturday Night: “The only one that that would affect would be the people that are trying to keep up with the storylines. But as far as the actual work in the match, they were all live. Every single one of them was live. Some were tape, some were live to tape, and some were delayed two or three weeks. You know, kudos to the fans that you know might get lost in the order of the way things were taped. But you know, they’re smart, they’re savvy, and they figured it out.”

