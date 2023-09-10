Arn Anderson On What Made Terry Funk’s Promos Special, How Wrestlers Can Learn From Them

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about the late Terry Funk, who passed away last month. Anderson discussed Funk’s impact on the wrestling business and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Terry Funk’s promos and what made them special: “Because it’s so random. There is no point A to point F. It goes from point A to point G to X, back to B, right? The thing about Terry is he’s all over the place and you just can’t look away.”

On what younger wrestlers can learn from Funk: “It goes back to that. Be different. You know, you tell young guys, ask if you have any advice for me no matter what, whether it’s your promo, your luck, or your working style. In Terry’s case, it’s probably all of that rolled into one. Just be different. Be completely different from everybody else, and people will remember you. That promo, Terry Funk is probably the only guy of that time period that could have pulled that off. And when it’s over, you just go, ‘Wow’.”

