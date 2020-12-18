Arn Anderson On Potential Match Between The Rock & Roman Reigns At WrestleMania, WWE’s Booking Of The Wyatt Family

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed a potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, WWE’s booking of Bray Wyatt and the Wyatt Family, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Arn Anderson on a potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania: “I’m sure he’s a kind enough individual. I’m sure he is a team player enough. He is also the biggest movie star in the world. If you think he’s going to go and battle Roman in front of no people, you’re out of your mind. People’s champion is not just a moniker. That’s what he does. He has a maestro stick, and he moves the audience whichever way he wants, back and forth, just like all the great ones did. I hate to say it, but I’ve gotta tell you, WrestleMania without people is a tough sell because it’s still all the same talent and all the same matches, and without those 100,000 people to determine how you feel about what you are watching, it’s a different animal.”

On WWE’s booking of The Wyatt Family during their tenure with the company and why Bray Wyatt needed to win more matches on pay-per-view: “Especially when it’s on the big ones. There’s a stretch where Bray went like 0-8 on pay-per-views. I wasn’t aware of it until somebody told me that. 0-8, in a row, which is even worse because it means every month he got to the big dance, and couldn’t go over. That’s a huge booking mistake. It just is. Bray Wyatt had such control of that character and still does. That guy lives inside of him somewhere. That’s what’s so scary. But with the other guys, Harper has proven what I’ve said all along and what a tremendous talent he is. Big Red is a killer, and Braun Strowman has gotten better leaps and bounds every week. The writing was on the wall. Those guys were in a situation where they could’ve been so dominant, and it was just another fumble. A lot of times you just put the wrong guy over on a big show.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit ARN with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.