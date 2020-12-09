Arn Anderson On The Undertaker Calling Him Best Technical Wrestler, How Evolution Faction Came Together

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed The Undertaker calling him the most technical wrestler he’s seen, the idea behind Evolution faction, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Arn Anderson on The Undertaker calling him the greatest technical wrestler he’s seen in a recent interview: “It was sent to me by a friend of mine, otherwise it might have slipped by. I guess Taker was himself on this interview, and they asked him who was the best technical wrestler you ever saw. There was a list of guys he’s worked with from WWE that reads like a who’s who of the wrestling industry. He could’ve put anybody’s name in that slot, and we would’ve taken it as gospel. It would’ve been his opinion, and we would’ve went, ‘Wow, I can see that.’ Someway, somehow, my name came out of his mouth. And if you’re a wrestler that’s been around the last 38 years like I have and you’ve watched the evolution of the business and the incredible talent that has come in and out, for that man to say that about me, is the greatest compliment I’ve had in the history of my life because I know it wasn’t coerced. I know it’s really truly what he felt. I’m so honored that he’s just said that. It’s something I’ll take to my grave.”

On how the Evolution faction came together: “I named them, and I’ll probably tell you that another time or two just to be clear. The goal and this group of guys – there was a decision and Vince had us all in there when he listened to us. This was back at a time prior to Randy, Batista, or Cena getting their push. He had all this new talent he’d brought in, and he said, ‘Guys, who are gonna be our stars of tomorrow? Who do you guys think so far that have it?’ And it was Cena, Randy, and Dave. That’s what everyone pretty much agreed on. Cena was gonna be split off by himself, and I think the company saw an opportunity to take Dave and Randy, who needed to have a more seasoned talent guiding them which could be Hunter and Ric, and they saw an opportunity because those guys looked like a trillion dollars together when they came through the curtain all dressed to the nines. It was just a good combination of old and new, and you had a chance to get a couple of new guys over really quickly. I thought that concept worked, and I thought those guys worked really well together.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit ARN with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.