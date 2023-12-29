Arn Anderson Thought Sting Could Be A Top Star From The First Time He Saw Him

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about Sting’s career, retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his initial thoughts on Sting and whether he thought he could be a top star: “100%. Sting knew the value of cosmetics in our business. And when he came to Crockett, he had already started tanning. I mean, he’s a California guy. He had been tanning probably his whole life. He had that haircut, I mean, he had the scorpion look. And it matched his work, and it matched who he was probably internally. And he just looked like a star coming out of the chute every single time. He looked like, ‘Wow, that guy looks cool. He was a superhero.'”

On whether he will be at Sting’s last match at AEW Revolution: “I’ll definitely be watching it. And Greensboro couldn’t be — there couldn’t be a better town [for the retirement match].”

