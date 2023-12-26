Arn Anderson Recalls Being Told He Wasn’t Marketable, Talks Praise from Undertaker

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about recent praise from The Undertaker, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Undertaker naming Anderson and Tully Blanchard on his Mount Rushmore of Tag Teams: “A year or two ago, somebody asked him who the best technical wrestler was that he had ever seen, in the business or whatever. And he named me. And you talk about getting punched in the solar plexus when I read that. I mean, you can’t get a better recommendation than that, to be included in that. You know, it’s just guys from my era who don’t just throw out compliments like that. There’s no reason to. You don’t have to. Yeah, and when you get a plug like that from that guy, it’s just — it means more than you will ever know. I’m very honored that you know, both of those comments and he knows how I feel about him and, much, much, much respect.

On being told he wasn’t marketable: “I went for most of my career being told I wasn’t marketable and that I didn’t have cosmetics. That I wasn’t going to sell a lot of merchandise, and that was just pretty much — I’m sure this was the comment, ‘Hey, the guy’s a great worker. He’s got a great mind, but he’s just not marketable. He’s not going to sell any houses out. He’s not going to sell a bunch of t-shirts or action figures.’ And that’s kind of the consensus that has swirled around me my entire career. But it’s a funny thing. You don’t miss something until it’s gone, you know? And that’s true. You know, I’ve been pretty much at least in a low-profile position for the past 40 years in this business. It’s been the last year and a half or so that we kind of fell off the map. But that’s okay.”

