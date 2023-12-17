Arn Anderson Thinks Tony Schiavone Doesn’t Get The Credit He Deserves

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about Tony Schiavone’s work in WCW, his longevity, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Tony Schiavone: “Tony reported the news. He wasn’t was trying to get himself over. You could pull any match with him, partnering with any of those guys you just mentioned, and you’ll never one time see him trying to put himself over and take over the story that you’re trying to tell. He just reported the news. That’s what to this day makes him so great. He talks about issues and what’s going on. Not, you know, who he is, how great he is or any of that stuff.”

On Schiavone not getting the respect he deserves for being a great announcer: “Yeah, yeah, that’s that for sure. I mean he’s just — it’s his calling. It’s what he was put on the earth to do. And you know what makes it fly? He’s a tremendous wrestling fan. You look at managers who are great managers, they’re great wrestling fans. Wrestlers that are great wrestlers, they’re usually big-time wrestling fans. Same thing with Tony and the announcer.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The ARN Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.