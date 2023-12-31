Arn Anderson Shares The Toughest Part About The Transition From NWA To WWE

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about leaving the NWA with Tully Blanchard in 1988, the transition, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his pre-match routine: “Pre-match routine. Take about 30 minutes before the match and stretch good. Use the rubber to get a little pump and stretch out. Make sure I break a sweat before I go through the curtain. Same thing every night, and I’d sit down on a towel on the cement and really stretch my hamstrings and ggroin out. You know, that’s the things is if you neglected them, you’d be sure to pull a groin. And buddy, it’s painful if you’ve ever pulled one. Hamstring pulls, all that. It’ll completely paralyze you in the business. “

On the toughest part about the transition from the NWA to WWE: “Travel. We immediately went into 24 days a month. Gone from the house 24 days a month, home six. Yeah, it wasn’t quite as bad because he hadn’t had kids yet. You know, when you got a wife, and I don’t think he was married during that time. I’m almost positive he was not. So when you’re a single guy, you can deal with it, versus your youngins crying ‘When are you coming home, dad?’ You’ve been gone a long time. You know, it’s tough. Yeah, it’s the hardest part, being away from home.”

