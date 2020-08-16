wrestling / News
Arn Anderson Trashes the Anonymous Raw GM Angle, Thinks It Was ‘Hokey’
– During a recent episode of his podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com), WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson trashed the Anonymous Raw GM angle. The angle ran from about 2010 to 2011. During the July 9, 2012 episode of Raw, the anonymous Raw GM was ultimately revealed as Hornswoggle.
According to Anderson, the Angle was “hokey” and “bad.” He stated the following on the angle:
“[It was] hokey. Yeah, it was bad. It was bad. You can’t have some phantom guy that’s got all the authority, that’s booking all the matches. It takes that stretch of believability and it goes way, way, way too far. And I think it just did. It was cute for a week or two but it still didn’t make sense unless you’re going to have a reveal, and you never had a reveal. It’s just ‘blink blink’ and that was the GM that nobody knew who it was, making career decisions on people’s lives.”
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Thinks Vince McMahon Will Fall In Love With Work of Joseph Park
- Matt Jackson To Randy Orton: ‘Thank Paul For The Generous Offer In 2018’
- FTR’s Dax Harwood Says They Upset MJF by Appearing on Jim Cornette’s Podcast
- AJ Styles on Who His Closest Friends in WWE Are, Praises the Work of Dolph Ziggler