Arn Anderson Trashes the Anonymous Raw GM Angle, Thinks It Was ‘Hokey’

– During a recent episode of his podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com), WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson trashed the Anonymous Raw GM angle. The angle ran from about 2010 to 2011. During the July 9, 2012 episode of Raw, the anonymous Raw GM was ultimately revealed as Hornswoggle.

According to Anderson, the Angle was “hokey” and “bad.” He stated the following on the angle: