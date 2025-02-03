Arn Anderson Praises Triple H For Being A Great WWE Leader

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about being in attendance for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On being in attendance for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: “Let’s face it, they’re just a world-class, first-class company. And they brought us in, and they treated us well — better than well. I mean, it was just first class from the time you leave your house, like fly in, put you in a nice hotel, provide a car service for you. The catering is immaculate. Everybody there is smiling, shaking your hand. I mean, the company is just — it’s a place that I can look at every face backstage, whether it be cameramen or guys that are taping down wires, or the biggest stars in the company. When they’re walking around, you can just tell they’re glad to be there. And it makes for a credible environment. You want to go out there and tear the joint down. And I can see how hard those guys are working, and those ladies are working to get the quality work where they want it.”

On Triple H: “I’ve known Triple H since he very first started in the business with WCW, and I liked him right away. I could just tell, here you got a young guy that’s a student of the business, and he’s studying and he’s learning and he’s asking questions. And the evolution that he’s had to where he first started with WCW and then he moved on. Obviously, his goal was to be with WWF. He achieved that goal. And to be in the saddle where he is right now is, you’ve got a wrestling person with a wrestling mind. But he’s smart enough, and he’s learned so much about the business, he’s into every other aspect. The marketing, you know, you name it. He is a well-rounded boss. And if I was going to — you know, if somebody asked me ‘If it wasn’t him, who would you put in that seat?’ And nobody comes to mind. He’s doing a phenomenal job across the board. And I’m sure TKO is very happy to have him and thrilled to have him, because he’s a leader.”

