Arn Anderson On What It Was Like Working With Triple H Backstage, Whether He’ll Be The One To Succeed Vince McMahon As WWE Chairman

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed what it was like working with Triple H backstage, whether he’ll be the one to succeed Vince McMahon as WWE chairman, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Arn Anderson on working with Triple H: “He’s following the lead of his father-in-law. He’s putting forward the policies that Vince has laid out. I think he speaks well, I think he has a good grasp on the business. But I’ve always dealt with him – that’s the one blessing I’ve had, no one has asked me or have I volunteered to be in those meetings where they involve just the business end of what we do. Mine was always matches – setting up matches, setting up angles because he and I think a lot alike. I think he’s a bit of a throwback as far as his work back to an 80s style of worker……he’s a guy that could’ve fit in the 80s as far as how he works. He’s not a big high-spot guy and all that stuff. So I dealt with him more on the mechanics of matches and things like that. Sometimes he would ask my opinion on stuff.”

On whether Triple H could succeed Vince McMahon as chairman of WWE: “I think he’s always been in his mind, and maybe it was the plan of the company for him to one day take over the leadership of the company. You’ve got Shane and Steph who would probably fall in line – if you really broke it down – ahead of him I would think since they are Vince’s kids. But who knows? Steph has her job as far as the branding and Shane does his thing. I don’t know how it’s lined up, and you’ll never know until the issue arises and who exactly will run the company.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit ARN with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.