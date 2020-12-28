Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard On Formation Of Four Horsemen, Working WWE Schedule, Tully’s Firing

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard discussed the formation of the Four Horsemen, Tully’s firing in WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Tully Blanchard on the formation of the Four Horsemen: “For my part, it was crazy. You had Ole and Arn and Flair was their cousin, so it was a family deal. And my only entrance to the whole deal was I was wrestling Dusty. So, when they wanted to have all those eight-man tag matches and Dusty was in them, I was very fortunate to be the, ‘Well, we’re putting Tully in there.’ So, since I was the only one outside the family that was part of it, it was probably a double accident for me.”

Arn Anderson: “It was one of those rare things that we were all just putting together on a promo. Now, I was the rookie, and I was just trailing, listening, eyes open, ears open, mouth shut at that time. I was just looking around going there’s Tully Blanchard, who was positioned as the top heel in the company already. Ole Anderson – learning from him and being with him was, whether people believe it or not, an honor and a learning experience. I learned so much as far as credibility and believability from Ole.

“They put us on that promo, and people ask me all the time, how did you come up with that? Is that something you had been thinking about or if that was something from the office? I do not know to this day. I was looking at us, and I was in awe. I was sitting there on my jaw on the ground in awe of who I was out there on that promo with. It just popped into my head, ‘The four horsemen of the apocoloypse.’ It was purely accidental. It really was because no one in the office said anything to us about it. It just popped into my head, and I threw it out there. We concluded the interview, and Tony Schiavone walked right into my grill and said, ‘Jesus, Arn, you just named you guys.’ And I went, ‘Yeah, OK. Maybe.'”

Tully Blanchard on the WWE schedule and making the decision to return to WCW: “We were in a different town every night with the other company too, but the private planes made it a little easier flying home. It was hard work wrestling every night, but that’s when the live audience was your product and the TV show was your infomercial. When that all changed, it changed the way the business is. I know when Arn and I wrestled the first time in the Garden against the Rockers, we had to go 20-minute time limit match and probably the biggest major tactical error I ever did was when I came back through the curtain, Hogan looked at me and said, ‘What am I supposed to do now?’ And I said something smart alec and don’t remember exactly what it was. We were never on before the main event ever again. We were never on another Hogan card ever again.

“But they were running three towns a night, and we became the main event guys in the third towns. The third town started making money instead of losing money, so it wasn’t a bad thing. But we were making the same money we were making for Crockett, so it was a lateral move. We had wrestled in Sacramento the night before and drove back to San Francisco to catch a flight to Denver, and we had talked about calling and asking them if they wanted to put the Horsemen back together. The next morning, I called up and asked for Barnett, and I said, ‘Jim, do you want to put the Horsemen back together again?’ He said I’ll call you back. The phone rang, and he didn’t say anything other than $750,000 each for three years. I said OK. That was more money than I had ever thought about making, and we agreed to it and spent the next three months trying to get out of New York.”

Tully Blanchard on being fired by WWE: “In that process, we had given our notice and [Vince McMahon] made a big deal about us staying for Survivor Series because we were on Andre’s team. That’s when I flunked the urine test in Philadephia, but they didn’t tell me until a week and a half later after we had done the TV because they wanted to beat me up on TV. So, I thought that was good. I got to say it on Jericho’s podcast, but I don’t have a problem with me being in the business. My life has been fine. I have very few regrets in life, but when my drug test affected Arn, that broke my heart. He had to make some decisions and it was not a stellar moment for me.”

