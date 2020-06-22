Arn Anderson On If Vince McMahon Interacts With Fans, What Vince’s Schedule is Like

On the latest episode of ARN, Arn Anderson talked about whether Vince McMahon interacts with fans much anymore and what the Chairman’s typical day is like. While many WWE stars spend some amount time interacting with fans before and after shows, McMahon is a much more private figure in that capacity and Anderson told Conrad Thompson what McMahon’s typical schedule is like.

Highlights from the comments, and the full audio, are below:

On how Vince McMahon interacts with fans: “Did you ask me, does if he signs autographs and take pictures? Hold on a sec. [Laughs] No, I’ve never seen that. I’m pretty sure that’s never happened, and never will happen. He kind of functions in his own bubble.”

On McMahon’s daily schedule: “It could probably go something like this. Now, I’m not saying this is a bad thing, you judge it when I’m done. Got a gym in his house, gets up early in the morning, gets a work out. Has a limo to pick him up, take him to the airport. Walks up the steps to a private plane, flies to the town, gets in another limo, goes straight to building, has walks straight into his office.

“From his office, he goes straight into the meeting room, where he’ll spend most of the afternoon. He’ll go straight to gorilla when it’s time. Show’s over, straight to another limo, straight to the private plane. Next to the next town, straight to the hotel that they’re staying at, company hotel. And then about three or four in the morning, he’ll go to the gym again. Take the next morning, repeat. And that’s pretty much the day and the life of Vince McMahon, I think. From what I gathered and heard, that’s pretty accurate. So, that doesn’t leave time for autographs, pictures, handshaking, and ‘Thanks for coming.'”

