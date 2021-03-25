Arn Anderson On When He Realized WCW Could Go Out Of Business, Booker T As Last World Champion In WCW

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed when he realized WCW could go out of business, Booker T as the last world champion in WCW, and much more. You can read Arn Anderson’s comments below.

Arn Anderson on when he realized WCW could go out of business: “A lot of the top guys and the arguments they were having with the bookers at the time, and they were getting sent home – I understand there are negotiations going on, but you can’t take all your name players and send them home and act like you’re punishing them. The only thing it’s punishing is the company. For those guys who were making strong money – when you see their value, it’s when those quarter hours start dropping. You realize what those guys are worth. That’s when I saw that was gonna be OK with everybody and the front office people weren’t gonna say, ‘Why isn’t this guy on TV?’ I’m not sure they were even abreast of what was going on during that period.”

On Booker T being the last WCW World Champion: “I think the world of Book. I love him and Stevie and Sherri when they were together. You could always tell Booker was gonna be separated out as a singles. He would go out and make you believe he was never gonna stay down. He made you believe in him as a character. He made you believe he could fight. But when it was time to entertain, he would hit that spinnerooni and all the different things that he had. He was the all-around cowboy, and I was so happy he was getting his claim to fame. Once he got to the WWE, they must’ve seen it in him too.”

On his mindset once WCW went out of business: “Everything has to come to an end, but it was a shame to see it start where it started and being built into what it became, only to diminish into what it was at the very end. To be there for all of that, it’s like, now what? Being a realist, I knew I had some time left on my contract. I had gotten a call from them saying they were gonna honor it, so I had some time before I was gonna be hired by WWE. But there was that period where I was home between the jobs where I went, ‘What do we do now?’ That not knowing in this business, when you’ve only got a couple of options, there really weren’t many other options if you didn’t get picked up and you got canned. I was trying to think realistically. That’s where my head was at during that period.”

