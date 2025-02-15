Arn Anderson Thinks WCW Nitro Starting Three Minutes Before WWE Raw Was a Good Idea

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about WCW Nitro starting three minutes earlier than WWE Raw and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On WCW Nitro starting three minutes earlier than WWE Raw: “There’s been a lot of Monday morning quarterbacking about that, giving away results of matches. I do think starting a couple of minutes early was a good idea. Because people are switching channels when they know it’s time, especially when they know that there’s a war fixing to go down. So I would think people would be sitting down and getting ready to watch the show, get their beverages, get their food, get their snacks, whatever. Get set up a couple of minutes before the show. They don’t want to miss the open because it’s all brand new territory. So it’s possible right off the get-go, you may miss something. Starting a little bit early would help you with that first quarter hour.”

On going live every week instead of tape: “Well, before you had any information or a proven track record of a few weeks to know, ‘Okay, how is this live thing–‘ I know you only get a, you don’t get a second chance at live TV. Once something happens, you got a seven-second delay and then it’s gone. It’s in the archives.

“So I was apprehensive because you know, it could be anything from a missed camera shot that was critical to a talent saying the wrong thing, doing the wrong thing, all kind of no-nos that now you had no control over. Either the talent observe the rules and stuck to what the company policy was, or they didn’t, and you didn’t have any control over.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The ARN Show with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.