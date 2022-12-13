Arn Anderson On When Brock And His AEW Contracts Expire, When He’ll Retire

Arn Anderson recently gave an update on both his own and his son Brock’s AEW contracts, when he plans to retire and more. Anderson did a live Zoom chat on AdFreeShows and you can check out a couple of highlights below, (per Wrestling Inc):

On their contract AEW statuses: “I’m hanging onto the idea that Brock just hasn’t had his second chance yet because of the rotation. I’m still under contract for about a year and a half, Brock about six months.”

On Brock not being on TV much: “I’m sure Tony [Khan] struggles with it, trying to get everybody on there and get everybody rotated, but we’re just hanging on; we don’t want to do anything else.”

On when he’ll retire: “I’m just going to plan on a year and a half from now being retired from the business. Hopefully, we will be able to get Brock ready for that and so 2023 should be me on the beach somewhere, more than once.”