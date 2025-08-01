Arn Anderson On When He Knew WCW Was Finished

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson was asked when he realized WCW was finished as a promotion. You can check out some highlights below:

On the moment: “When we went so heavily on putting the Power Plant guys, because a lot of the young guys had got into a beef with the office and got sent home. But there were a lot of stars on that list. When it became basically just the guys — and no respect to any of them, they were doing their best. There were some talented guys, they just weren’t seasoned veterans that had a following. And when those guys from the Power Plant started taking three-fourths of the segments up on TV, we were in trouble.”

On why it was a problem: “People didn’t know them. They weren’t over. They didn’t have an opportunity to get over.”

On it taking time for people to get used to them: “100%. And there was nothing about performance or ability to wrestle. There were some guys with some incredible physiques, all that. It was just bringing some maturity to the TV show.”

