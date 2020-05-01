Arn Anderson On Why WWE Should Have a Short Off-Season and Why It Won’t Happen

On his latest podcast, Arn Anderson discussed why he thinks WWE should have a short off-season, but also why it won’t happen. Anderson answered a fan question on whether he thinks it would be a good idea and agreed, pointing out that even a three-week off-season at the end of the year or after WrestleMania would be greatly beneficial to talent health. He pointed out that the money to be made in that time, however, ensures it won’t happen.

On the idea of a short off-season after Christmas or WrestleMania: “Yeah, I’m up for it, you bet. The fact of the matter is, the guys do need more time off than they get, you know. That’s — the fact of the matter is, if you go back over the last say, 10, just go 10 years and you look at the books, and look at the injury report. It would stagger you how many injuries, how many people have been hurt. That’s the reason they need — and we know who ‘they’ are [WWE], that’s the reason they need that huge talent list that they have. Because guys get hurt and ladies get hurt all the time. Because there’s never a time for their bodies to rest. And even just taking you know, shutting down for let’s just say a round figure of three weeks. Say if you did it after WrestleMania, or if you did do it at Christmas time. Well, let’s just say you build to WrestleMania. I’ve always felt that’s like the end of a year, and that next Monday on Raw is the beginning of a new season.”

On if he thinks it’ll ever happen: “No, because there’s too much revenue to be made during those three weeks. But it’s — I’ve always felt the guys should have more time, but it doesn’t matter what I feel obviously. It’s just — it’s a cash cow, and it’s gonna continue to go 270 days or whatever it is a year, plus all the personal appearances you have to make and all the media that no one ever sees. Just randomly being a talent and having to fly to India and promote a tour that may or may not ever make it there. Or go to Australia to promote. You have no idea what just randomly leaving television and flying to Australia for two days, and turning it around and making it back by the next TV, what that does to your body. The time changes and all those things. If you’ve never done it, you have no idea what it does to you.”

