Arn Anderson Thinks William Regal Is A Top 10 Worker Of All-Time

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about wrestling William Regal at WCW SuperBrawl 1994, the worker that Regal was, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On William Regal: “Yeah, he’s awesome. You know, he’s so good. Regal was a big fan, much respect for that European style. I love to watch it. It’s so cool. And the ins and the outs and the reversals and everything, Stuff that you don’t see very rarely. And when it’s done to perfection like Regal does, it’s just magnificent. Plus he’s just a tough sumbitch. He just really is an English bastard.”

On his lengthy match with Regal at SuperBrawl 94: “It was a test. 30 minutes is a long time, And it was pretty solid. You know, with him, when he gets control of you, he tortures you and he punishes you. And it’s like, you’re not out of his grasp ever for very long. And he’s not out of yours for very long. It wasn’t like there was a lot of stopping and starting and rolling out and rolling in. Once it got started, we stayed locked up pretty much for the 30 minutes. It was a true test of where my cardio was, that’s for sure.”

On what he learned from Regal: “Yeah, he took things that you normally would see and you had in your mind, ‘Okay, this is coming up.’ You know, and I don’t have the right example, but he would just — the ins and outs and the chain wrestling were just things that you’d never seen before, and you couldn’t counter it because it wasn’t what you thought was coming, if that makes any sense. You know?”

On whether he knew Regal was going to be special: “Absolutely, absolutely. A different style. And if you take an arm and you grab an armbar on a guy, there’s American ways of getting out of it and there’s European ways of getting out of it. If you’re not familiar with that style, you don’t know What they’re doing, right? I mean, you can tell a guy in the ring, he’s just, if he’s meant to be there. The guy started wrestling probably when he was 16. Wrestling at carnivals and wrestling grown men. You know, it’s a whole different world, back then, it was a rough way to make a living.”

On where Regal ranks as workers in the business: “I don’t know where he fits in that ten. But he’s in the top ten, I would think.”

