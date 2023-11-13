Arn Anderson Compares Working With Vader To Getting Into A Bar fight

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about the feud between Ric Flair and Vader in WCW in late 1993. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Ric Flair-Vader program: “I’d worked with Vader some too, and it was a solid match. It was a physical match. But you know, the liberty that you heard about him taking with some guys, he never took with us. It was a physical match, though. I mean, you knew you were going to get banged around and beat up, and you were going to be bruised up a little bit coming out of a bout with Leon. Yeah. I mean it’s like, ‘Okay, let’s go to a bar fight. We’re working with Leon.'”

On wrestling a young Harlem Heat in 1993 with Paul Roma: “I’m not sure how long they had been working. I bet it wasn’t too awfully long, but you could just tell that they are brothers, and they had that relationship that real brothers do. They have just chemistry that normal guys that you throw together don’t have. But yeah, you could just tell. They had incredible looks, love their music. They were destined to do well.”

