Arn Anderson On WWE’s Booking Of Bray Wyatt During PPV Losing Streak In 2015, Whether Vince McMahon Understands The Character

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed WWE’s booking of Bray Wyatt during his pay-per-view losing streak in 2015, whether Vince McMahon understood the character, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Arn Anderson on WWE’s booking of Bray Wyatt during PPV losing streak in 2015: “I’m opinionated and I have personal likes and dislikes just like we all do. I always thought that Bray Wyatt, who had the most creative of characters – that he came up with it and it was a part of him deep down – and that’s why he was able to pull it off. It wasn’t him playing a character, it just a sliver of the real him amped up and that’s always the characters that get over. I felt like he had a firm grip on it and he was a big, physical guy on top of that. But you’ve gotta win the big ones. You have to win the pay-per-views – whoever’s bright idea who thought it was ‘Well that character is over and he’s doing a great job and he’s a heel and you can beat him every pay-per-view,’ no you can’t. You should’ve been shoving him every pay-per-view and had that guy waiting at the end of the rainbow – if it was gonna be a Roman Reigns – to pay it off with.

“But you’ve gotta go back and look at those records, and I believe he went 0-6 or 0-8 at some point – something ridiculous. You’ve gotta win, you’ve gotta win the big one…..each time that he got beat, it was diminished and it went down and it wasn’t a big victory. When beating Bray Wyatt was not a big victory for one of our babyfaces, you had to sit back in your chair and go ‘Damn, I didn’t think it was possible that they’ve killed this guy off.’ You’re talking about a horrible, horrible crime with a 300-plus pound guy that can move like that, with a gimmick like that, and with the entertainment and the guys around him – Big Red and Harper. You’re telling me you couldn’t figure out a way to not beat Bray that many times?

On whether he thinks Vince McMahon understands the Bray Wyatt character: “I have no idea. You’re asking an unknown that maybe doesn’t have an audience. I know the audience got it. I know every single night at every house show, whether he was in the middle of his losses or his first loss or his last loss, it didn’t matter – when those lights went out on the entrance and the music started, everybody in that arena had their cell phone light on. Now, if they didn’t care, and I didn’t look at that as being a babyface thing, it was a crowd participation thing because they loved his entrance. They loved the character and it was like a concert deal. When people go to the trouble collectively – thousands of them – to have their cell phone light on, they give a shit. So, if you’re in creative, pay attention to that.”

