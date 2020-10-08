Arn Anderson On WWE’s Overuse Of The Hell In A Cell Match, What He Thought Of Anonymous GM Angle

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed WWE’s overuse of the Hell in a Cell Match, what he thought of the anonymous GM angle, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Arn Anderson on WWE’s use of the Hell in a Cell Match: “Number one, if you’re gonna go to Hell in a Cell – my concept as a fan – in a match with somebody, it means you’ve exhausted every other opportunity or everything available to you to resolve whatever angle you’re in. There’s nothing left but Hell in a Cell. Now, I may be wrong about that, but that was my concept – ‘OK, you guys have done everything humanly possible to each other, there’s no other way to settle this than Hell in a Cell.’ I say this all the time, but when Taker threw Mick Foley off the top of that cage and he went through that table, that set the standard for what people imagined Hell in a Cell could or should be, and they hit the ceiling that night. There’s nowhere else to go. And when you put them in Hell in a Cell and want to reap the benefits of just those words – “Hell in a Cell” – it better be violent, it better be gory, it better be something you won’t see until the next Hell in a Cell, which will hopefully be at least a year or more later, to satisfy the audience. When it’s just two guys having a cage match, Hell in a Cell is not a driving or selling point.”

On what he thought of the anonymous GM angle: “I hated it……I think it was just when everybody was drawing a blank on what to do next, and we were just running through angles – like I said, it all stems back to having that big show and that pay-per-view every single month. You have to understand, you’ve gotta blow off your angles, the next week – you’ve got four weeks maybe or three weeks to get to the next show – you’ve gotta start up a brand new set of angles and circumstances and build it and get it to a point where people are gonna spend $54.99 to get that show, all in three weeks. It leaves you in a position where you’ve gotta put some band-aids on different stuff and for that period of time, that was the band-aid to when everybody drew a blank – ‘What do we do this week?’ – go to that anonymous general manager and have him create something goofy because there was not a face to it. Not only that, I don’t think there was ever a plan for that to become anyone, so there was no grand scheme of things either.”

