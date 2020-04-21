Arn Anderson on WWE Releases, Wonders Why WWE Needed to Release Talent When They’re So Profitable, Addresses Talent Not ‘Doing Business’ On Their Way Out

On the latest edition of the ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson discussed the WWE releases last week, wondering why it is that WWE needed to release so many people when they are in line to have their biggest year yet due to their TV deals and Saudi Arabia money. He also said that he believes WWE didn’t have the released talent “do business on the way out” because Vince McMahon doesn’t want to take a chance with a talent faking an injury which would then obligate WWE to continue paying them. Highlights are below.

On why WWE would need to release so many people when they are in line for their best year ever: “When you got a world crisis now, like we have, and things are the way they are, and things are shut down, for all these people, and a lot of them are very good friends of mine, a lot of these people to lose their job, just breaks your heart, and the reality of the matter is, which I read, and I’m sure it’s accurate, after cutting all these guys, but before that, the company was in line, even with all the things that have happened in the last six weeks or eight weeks, the company was still on a pace to have their highest earning year. Now unless that’s a bald faced lie coming from an independent source, why did you need to cut all these guys if you’re in line to have your biggest year yet? Because look at those TV contracts, you look at the Saudi Arabia deal, you talking a whole bunch of money. That being the case, did all those people have to lose their job at the worst time possible? Breaks my heart. It’s a shit deal. Could it have been avoided? You tell me.”

On how WWE is worried about having released talent do business on the way out due to fear of them faking injuries: “I’ve seen it before. I couldn’t tell you the year, but one year after WrestleMania, there were 17 guys let go and there was no pandemic, there was no coronavirus. It was one of those things where you went, Jesus. And then you ended up getting to TV. OK, 17 guys got fired, who we gonna beat today? We got all this TV to produce, who you gonna beat? Should have never let those guys get out of here without at least doing business on the way out. And you know what the answer was? No, they’ll just fake an injury, we’re not paying them for six months. That whole theory just stinks to high heaven.”

On if he wants to name the person who told him about WWE’s concern over released talent faking injuries: “Not really. It was just someone in a position that knows the boss’ thought process. One of his inner circle.”

