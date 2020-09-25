Arn Anderson On WWE’s Handling Of The Nexus Storyline, How The Company Should Have Pushed The Faction

In a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson discussed WWE’s handling of The Nexus storyline, how the company should’ve pushed the faction, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Arn Anderson on WWE’s handling of The Nexus storyline: “It had a lot of steam left. Those guys were just getting really hot and the odds were so in their favor and you could have run with that for another year at least. ”

On how WWE could’ve kept building The Nexus into a top faction: “It would’ve been great if they would’ve been pushing, pushing, pushing all along. This would’ve been another cog in the wheel of getting Nexus red-hot. When you’ve got that many guys – and obviously they’d loosened the rules to where those guys could show up anywhere at any time…..but those guys should’ve been shoved and shoved and shoved every single week. They should’ve taken the show over. Look what it did for three guys with the nWo. Three guys took the company over. There were 80 guys on the roster probably, and three guys were able to dominate the show, take it over, control it, and it was done in a way that was smart and clever and made some sense. There was very easily a way to use those numbers to just take the show over. It had been done before and it could be done again. This was your future. For the most part, these young guys were gonna be your future coming up. So, shove them and shove them hard.”

