Aron Stevens Comments On The Process Of Putting A Match Together

In an interview with Barnburner’s No Holds Barred podcast (via Ringside News), Aron Stevens spoke about figuring out how to put matches together and how it was easier with some people than with others.

He said: “Honestly it is all who you’re in there with. There are people I would rather put together a flaming barbed wire surrounded by a shark tank with laser beams on the sharks’ foreheads triple indie-riffic street fight and I would rather put the match together with them than put together a six-minute singles match with some other people. So it all depends on the talent you’re in there with and some talent just gets it. They get you know, they get the match is for the people not themselves. Other talents, not so much so.

Again, I’ve had very positive experiences. One of the most positive experiences I ever I think was at Lethal Lockdown I had at Impact and it was in a cage and all these weapons and everything and there were like seven or eight of us or whatever and man it was so smooth. Everyone hit their spots it was so great. I had a lot of great experiences. My Money In The Bank match, my second Money In The Bank match the one where I won the briefcase. Then I’ve been in singles matches with no bells or whistles I’m like, ‘Oh my god I hope we never meet again,’ but whatever.“