Aron Stevens Says That NWA Is Philosophically Unique Among Wrestling Promotions

Speaking recently with The Wrestling Classic, Aron Stevens offered his thoughts on what sets NWA apart from other current wrestling promotions (per Fightful). According to Stevens, the company’s focus on old-school, physical styled wrestling places them in a standout niche within the industry, offering fans something they are likely to see comparatively less of with other promotions. Stevens also claimed the numbers bear out this focus, citing increased audiences over time. You can find a highlight and watch the full interview below.

On what makes NWA different from other wrestling promotions: “Philosophically, pre-COVID, we had very much a rhythm. With COVID, there were adjustments, there was talent that came and left. Philosophically though, we’ve always maintained what was good about wrestling in North America. If you look at our shows, how attendance is starting to get better and better. We had Crockett Cup, which is proof of everything we’ve been talking about. For two days, they saw a bunch of tag matches. Any show that goes on two days is a lot, let alone tag matches, there is only so much stuff you can do. The last tag match, they were the loudest they were out of any night because you had clearly defined characters executing things in a believable way that was designed to get the crowd that way. Matches were put together with the people in mind. That’s what you’re going to see more and more because this past pay-per-view was tangible, undeniable proof that ‘Hey, this is the way it works.’ NWA, we [Billy Corgan] give opportunities to everybody. If you don’t pull your weight, it’s very much, ‘Do you have something people want to see?’ I tell new people this all the time, ‘everyone that comes in here is going to be able to do cool moves. What are you going to do that is going to stand out?’ As a company, we’re gaining momentum, attendance is up. The anniversary (show is) coming up in St. Louis in August. We have some good stuff coming. The goal is to keep building and hoping that philosophy will ultimately withstand anything thrown our way. So far, it is working. It’s one step at a time, one show at a time, one match at a time. We just need to win our audience over because that’s essentially what a lot of us believe in.”