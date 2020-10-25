wrestling / News
UWN News: Aron Stevens Reacts To Being Snubbed From World Title Tournament, Match Set For This Week’s Primetime Live
– Aron Stevens noticed his lack of presence in the UWN World Title tournament, and he is not pleased. The WWE alumnus posted to Twitter yesterday to express his frustration for not being included in the eight-man tournament to crown a new champion:
“How am I not involved in this?!!! I will be by this week to address this !!!!!!”
How am I not involved in this?!!! I will be by this week to address this !!!!!! https://t.co/iolOEhuWp7
— Aron (@AronsThoughts) October 24, 2020
– UWN has announced that The Bodega will face The Real Money Brothers on this week’s episode of Primetime Live. The PPV airs on Tuesday via FITE TV:
Look at this point @unitedwrestling might as well call me Danny PrimeTime because I’m here more than anybody!
This week I’m brining @Papo_Esco & The Bodega is open for business!
Pa Que Lo Sepa 🇵🇷🗽 pic.twitter.com/vpm1t3rRQL
— Danny LimeLight (@DannyLimeLight) October 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Lance Storm Says Mercedes Martinez Must Feel She Dodged A Bullet After Being Removed From Retribution
- Backstage Update on Penta El Zero M Replacing Fenix in AEW Title Eliminator Tournament (SPOILERS)
- Arn Anderson On Still Not Being Able To Process What Happened With Chris Benoit, Scariest Part Of The Tragedy
- Bully Ray Says Bianca Belair Is The Female Mr. Perfect, Praises Alexa Bliss & The Fiend’s Pairing