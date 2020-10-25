wrestling / News

UWN News: Aron Stevens Reacts To Being Snubbed From World Title Tournament, Match Set For This Week’s Primetime Live

October 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Aron Stevens noticed his lack of presence in the UWN World Title tournament, and he is not pleased. The WWE alumnus posted to Twitter yesterday to express his frustration for not being included in the eight-man tournament to crown a new champion:

“How am I not involved in this?!!! I will be by this week to address this !!!!!!”

– UWN has announced that The Bodega will face The Real Money Brothers on this week’s episode of Primetime Live. The PPV airs on Tuesday via FITE TV:

