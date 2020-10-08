Aron Stevens Says He Hasn’t Been Contacted By AEW, Has A Theory About Why

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Aron Stevens said that he has not been contacted to appear in AEW and he has his own theory about why that hasn’t happened. Here are highlights:

On working for AEW: “I don’t think so. No one has contacted me from AEW, and I can’t foresee anyone contacting me from AEW. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe I’m not, but I have my own theory on that. It is what it is. There’s plenty of other options, but I think the AEW product, they have so much potential, and I’m just so happy to have people like Thunder Rosa go there and highlight her talent. And I think AEW, it’s providing a very good alternative, and they’re doing some great stuff.”

On if he got to keep the Slammy he won: “No, but the thing is, even if we could — a lot of guys, when they win the titles and stuff like that, they like to keep the belt. That was never me. I don’t even have my Money in the Bank briefcase or anything like that. No, they’re all props. To me, they’re not sentimental, but that’s just me.”