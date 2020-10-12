Aron Stevens Thinks All Wrestlers Should Get Tested Weekly For COVID

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Aron Stevens spoke about the issue of COVID-19 in wrestling and said he thinks all wrestlers should get tested for it weekly. Here are highlights:

On dealing with COVID: “I think with the world we live in, where hopefully, we are very close to a vaccine, we still do not have one readily available, I just take it as a personal responsibility. If I’m going to be around talent every single week with both the Primetime Live show and Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, I need to do my part, and I need to make sure I get tested every week because I don’t want to put anyone else at risk. I don’t have a wife and kids or a family, but other people do, especially out here, even grandparents that come into contact. To me, it’s just a matter of personal responsibility. I’m not one of these people like, ‘oh, it’s the government trying to…’ No, wear a mask because it’s the right thing to do. If my grandmother or my grandfather were still alive, I would want other people to wear masks in front of me, so I don’t give it to them, and again, it’s just basic, basic things here.”

On wrestlers getting tested: “California, they offer free COVID testing. So there’s really no excuse in my opinion. If you’re going to perform, OK, you get tested every week. Is it that big of a deal? Really? I mean, you swab the inside of your mouth. I haven’t done the nose one yet, but again, just take the necessary steps to ensure as much safety as possible.”

On if he’s worried about the virus: “No, me personally, I’m not afraid of it. I don’t want to say afraid. I’m not concerned. Again, what I do, I keep my immune system up. It was really funny, back in March where everyone’s buying toilet paper, yet there was a surplus of Vitamin C, of zinc of things to keep you healthy. I have a stockpile of that or at least enough to get me through a year, but I’m not going to live my life in fear of something, I am going to be cautious, and if I can not infect anyone, I’m fine. There was an incident where a friend of mine, who I was in contact with, tested positive for it. So what I did, immediately, I left the gym. I was actually at the gym out here and drove right to get tested, and then, I quarantine for 24 hours before I got my test results. And then, a couple of days later, took it again. Again, it’s just me trying to do personal responsibility, and I think if everyone could just assume a little more personal responsibility combined with common sense, it would really help things as opposed to ‘I’m not going to get tested, and I’m not going to wear masks and I’m not going to do this because this is America.’ I mean, trust me. I love this country. I love America, but you know what? I also would love to keep everyone healthy in America. So I’m trying to do my part.”