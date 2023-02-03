wrestling / News
Aron Stevens Relates How Tyrus Reacted To Getting Bumped From WrestleMania 29
In a recent interview with WrestlingNews.co, NWA’s Aron Stevens (formerly WWE’s Damien Sandow) shared some stories about his work in the wrestling industry over the past two decades (per Wrestling Inc). Stevens offered an anecdote about a WrestleMania 29 match he was slated for being moved off the schedule due to an long-running bout featuring The Undertaker and CM Punk taking precedence. Now-incumbent NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tyrus was also scheduled for the match and reacted to the cancellation announcement in his own way. You can find a highlight about the aftermath from Stevens and watch the full interview below.
On getting bumped due to the CM Punk-Taker match: “It sucked! But I will say this: Tyrus or Brodus … he handled it cooler than anyone I have ever [seen]. We’re there, we are lined up. [Tyrus and his partners] were getting ready to go out first, and Tyrus is right there. Vince [McMahon] drops the news on us. And I knew what was going on because I saw the disappointment and it was this horrible thing. Tyrus simply just turned [laughs] and started walking, and walked out of the arena. And when I say ‘out of the arena,’ he was past the parking lot, he was in the street. [He] came back and [a] woman [who worked at MetLife Stadium] said, ‘Sorry, can I see your ticket?’ And he just looked at her and said, ‘Really?’ That was it.”
