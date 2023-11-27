wrestling / News

Arraignment Set For Nick Hogan Following Recent DUI Arrest

November 27, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nick Hogan

As previously reported, Nick Hogan, the son of Hulk Hogan, was arrested for DUI earlier this month in Clearwater, FL. He refused to submit to sobriety tests when pulled over at the time. The charge is a misdemeanor.

PWInsider reports that Hogan’s arraignment is set for December 18 at 9 AM.

