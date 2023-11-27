wrestling / News
Arraignment Set For Nick Hogan Following Recent DUI Arrest
November 27, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, Nick Hogan, the son of Hulk Hogan, was arrested for DUI earlier this month in Clearwater, FL. He refused to submit to sobriety tests when pulled over at the time. The charge is a misdemeanor.
PWInsider reports that Hogan’s arraignment is set for December 18 at 9 AM.
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Cuts Promo At WWE Live Event, References Survivor Series Reports
- Triple H On Why Jade Cargill Hasn’t Made Full WWE Debut Yet
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Involved In CM Punk’s Return, Raw Being Rewritten
- Latest On CM Punk’s WWE Return: Who Knew About Deal, Punk Expected At Raw, Note On Upset Talent, More