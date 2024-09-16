Art of War Games Match Announced For Night One Of GCW Fight Club

GCW Fight Club night one will feature an Art of War Games Match. It was announced at Sunday’s Tha G-Code show that 1 Called Manders, Effy, Joey Janela, and Megan Bayne will face Matt Cardona, Mance Warner, Jimmy Broski and a partner of their choosing at the October 12th show in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The match was set up after the main event which saw Manders, Effy, and Bayne defeat Cardona, Warner, and Broski. The heels attacked post-match and Janela came down to make the save, then issued the challenge for the stipulation match.