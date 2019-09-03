Artem Chigvintsev Discusses His Relationship With Nikki Bella

– Artem Chigvintsev spoke to Hollywood Life about his relationship with Nikki Bella and appearing on Total Bellas.

“We’ve been kinda nesting in my house. Because we all just spent so much time together, she’s like, ‘What’s the point?’

“I’m a little bit nervous, because I never been part of that side of reality shows, because even Dancing With the Stars, it’s like, that’s what I do for a living, that’s my skill, that’s what I’ve studied over the decades of my life. But it’s kind of like exposing yourself in a vulnerable place.”

The new season of Total Bellas is set to premiere next year.