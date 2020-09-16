wrestling / News
Artem Chigvintsev Gives Tour of His Dancing With the Stars Trailer
September 16, 2020 | Posted by
– The Bella Twins YouTube channel released a vlog where Nikki Bella’s fiancé and Total Bellas star, Artem Chigvintsev, offers a tour of his trailer for Dancing With the Stars, which you can view below. Artem and Nikki welcomed their first child, son Matteo, last month.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, Hogan Getting Booed During 1994 Feud With Ric Flair
- Arn Anderson Discusses How Vince McMahon and WWE Viewed Former WCW Employees, His Toughest Opponents In The Ring
- Backstage Rumor on Why Vince McMahon Changed WWE Names for Rusev & Cesaro, Note on Dabba Kato
- Eric Bischoff On Steve Austin Pitching Storyline To Work With Hulk Hogan In WCW, Austin Wanting To Be Revealed As Hogan’s Family Member