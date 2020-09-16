wrestling / News

Artem Chigvintsev Gives Tour of His Dancing With the Stars Trailer

September 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV Nikki Bella Nikki Bella's Dancing With The Stars

– The Bella Twins YouTube channel released a vlog where Nikki Bella’s fiancé and Total Bellas star, Artem Chigvintsev, offers a tour of his trailer for Dancing With the Stars, which you can view below. Artem and Nikki welcomed their first child, son Matteo, last month.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading