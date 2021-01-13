wrestling / News

Artem Chigvintsev & Nikki Bella Head to Hospital for Delivery in New Total Bellas Clip

January 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV Nikki Bella Nikki Bella's Dancing With The Stars WWE, Total Bellas

– E! Entertainment has released a new preview clip for this week’s upcoming episode of Total Bellas. In the new clip, Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella head to the hospital to have their baby Matteo delivered, and Artem shares what the most nerve-wracking part of becoming a parent is. You can view that clip below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella, Total Bellas, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading