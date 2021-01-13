wrestling / News
Artem Chigvintsev & Nikki Bella Head to Hospital for Delivery in New Total Bellas Clip
– E! Entertainment has released a new preview clip for this week’s upcoming episode of Total Bellas. In the new clip, Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella head to the hospital to have their baby Matteo delivered, and Artem shares what the most nerve-wracking part of becoming a parent is. You can view that clip below.
