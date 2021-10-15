Arthur Ashe Stadium Buys Ad To Thank AEW For Bringing Dynamite There, Tony Khan Reacts

Arthur Ashe Stadium bought a full-page ad to thank AEW for bringing Dynamite to the venue, and Tony Khan posted to social media to share it. AEW held Dynamite in the venue for their “Grand Slam” show on September 22nd, which sold out. Khan posted to Twitter to share an image of the ad, which was paid for to be put in the Sports Business Journal and thanked Khan, Rafael Morffi, “and the entire team at All Elite Wrestling for bringing the largest attended pro wrestling event in over a decade to NYC.”

The AEW President wrote:

“Thank you Arthur Ashe Stadium for this great surprise, thank you for kindly buying this ad in @sbjsbd, it was @AEW’s pleasure working with Arthur Ashe Stadium to put on the most attended wrestling show in NYC in over a decade! See you Friday night on TNT for a LIVE #AEWRampage!”