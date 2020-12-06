wrestling / News

Arturo Ruas Has Successful Surgery To Repair Torn Bicep

December 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Arturo Ruas Kushida NXT

Arturo Ruas has been out of action since last month when he suffered a torn bicep in a match with KUSHIDA on NXT. Ruas posted a message to Twitter to announce had successful surgery.

He wrote: “The surgery was successful now it’s time to heal and comeback stronger. For a warrior there will only be victory with a good fight and glory with honor.

