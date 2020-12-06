wrestling / News
Arturo Ruas Has Successful Surgery To Repair Torn Bicep
December 5, 2020 | Posted by
Arturo Ruas has been out of action since last month when he suffered a torn bicep in a match with KUSHIDA on NXT. Ruas posted a message to Twitter to announce had successful surgery.
He wrote: “The surgery was successful now it’s time to heal and comeback stronger. For a warrior there will only be victory with a good fight and glory with honor.”
The surgery was successful now it’s time to heal and comeback stronger. For a warrior there will only be victory with a good fight and glory with honor. #beastmode #healing #champion #wwe #wwenxt #meteamao #technique pic.twitter.com/6h77LTJIYm
— Arturo Ruas (@arturoruaswwe) December 5, 2020
