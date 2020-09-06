ARW V For Victory Results 9.4.20: EC3 in Action, More

Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling’s latest show took place on Friday in Cocoa, Florida, featuring EC3 in action and more. You can see the results from the show below courtesy of Fightful:

* Last Man Standing Atomic Heavyweight Championship Match: Shannon Moore def. Wes Brisco to retain

* EC3 def. Chico Adams

* Prison Yard Atomic Tag Team Championships Match: Brothers In Arms def. The Headbangers to retain

* Atomic Bombshells Championship Match: Krissy Vaine def. Destiny to become the new champion

* Ryzin & Zack Monstar def. Axx Clover & Hannibal Wolfe

* Red Velvett & Chelsea Durden def. Labrava & Kelsey Raegan in a Fatal 4 Way when both competitors made Labrava tap at the same time

* Remi & Leo Knox def. Alex Todd & Sean Hawley

* Vertigo def. Jerry Swirlz